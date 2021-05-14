May 2021 Report on Global Guar Seed and Gum Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Guar Seed and Gum is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd.

Rama Industries

India Glycols Ltd.

Vikas WSP Ltd.

Pakistan Gum Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Major Types Covered

Guar Seed

Guar Gum

Major Applications Covered

Food and Beverage

Industrial

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Guar Seed and Gum Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Guar Seed and Gum Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Guar Seed and Gum Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Guar Seed and Gum Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Guar Seed

5.2 Guar Gum

6 Global Guar Seed and Gum Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Food and Beverage

6.2 Industrial

6.3 Others

7 Global Guar Seed and Gum Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd.

8.1.1 Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd. Profile

8.1.2 Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Rama Industries

8.2.1 Rama Industries Profile

8.2.2 Rama Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Rama Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Rama Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 India Glycols Ltd.

8.3.1 India Glycols Ltd. Profile

8.3.2 India Glycols Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 India Glycols Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 India Glycols Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Vikas WSP Ltd.

8.4.1 Vikas WSP Ltd. Profile

8.4.2 Vikas WSP Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Vikas WSP Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Vikas WSP Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Pakistan Gum Industries Pvt. Ltd.

8.5.1 Pakistan Gum Industries Pvt. Ltd. Profile

8.5.2 Pakistan Gum Industries Pvt. Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Pakistan Gum Industries Pvt. Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Pakistan Gum Industries Pvt. Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Guar Seed and Gum Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

Continued…

