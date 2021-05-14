May 2021 Report on Global Guar Seed and Gum Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Guar Seed and Gum is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd.
Rama Industries
India Glycols Ltd.
Vikas WSP Ltd.
Pakistan Gum Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Major Types Covered
Guar Seed
Guar Gum
Major Applications Covered
Food and Beverage
Industrial
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Guar Seed and Gum Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Guar Seed and Gum Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Guar Seed and Gum Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Guar Seed and Gum Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Guar Seed
5.2 Guar Gum
6 Global Guar Seed and Gum Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Food and Beverage
6.2 Industrial
6.3 Others
7 Global Guar Seed and Gum Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd.
8.1.1 Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd. Profile
8.1.2 Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Rama Industries
8.2.1 Rama Industries Profile
8.2.2 Rama Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Rama Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Rama Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 India Glycols Ltd.
8.3.1 India Glycols Ltd. Profile
8.3.2 India Glycols Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 India Glycols Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 India Glycols Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Vikas WSP Ltd.
8.4.1 Vikas WSP Ltd. Profile
8.4.2 Vikas WSP Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Vikas WSP Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Vikas WSP Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Pakistan Gum Industries Pvt. Ltd.
8.5.1 Pakistan Gum Industries Pvt. Ltd. Profile
8.5.2 Pakistan Gum Industries Pvt. Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Pakistan Gum Industries Pvt. Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Pakistan Gum Industries Pvt. Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Guar Seed and Gum Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
Continued…
