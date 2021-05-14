May 2021 Report on Global Agricultural Film Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Agricultural Film is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Eon Mobil Corporation

AGRIPOLYANE

Berry Plastics

POLIFILM GROUP

Kuraray Co ltd.

DowDupont

Armando Alvarez

Ab Rani Plast Oy

BASF SE

ISTANBUL SERA PLASTIK

RPC Group PLC

RKW Group

Novamont S.P.A.

British Polyethylene Industries

Trioplast Industrier AB.

Major Types Covered

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate/Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EVA/EBA)

Reclaims

Other Films

Major Applications Covered

Greenhouse

Mulching

Silage

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Agricultural Film Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Agricultural Film Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Agricultural Film Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Agricultural Film Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

5.2 Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

5.3 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

5.4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate/Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EVA/EBA)

5.5 Reclaims

5.6 Other Films

6 Global Agricultural Film Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Greenhouse

6.2 Mulching

6.3 Silage

7 Global Agricultural Film Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Eon Mobil Corporation

8.1.1 Eon Mobil Corporation Profile

8.1.2 Eon Mobil Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Eon Mobil Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Eon Mobil Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 AGRIPOLYANE

Continued…

