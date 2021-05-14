May 2021 Report on Global Polyacrolein Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Polyacrolein is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Sumitomo Chem

Daicel

UCC

Atochem

Degusaa

Ugilor

Texas PEER

Shell

Major Types Covered

Condensation method

Decomposition method

Oxidation

Major Applications Covered

Photographic industry

Textile

Paper

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Polyacrolein Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Polyacrolein Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Polyacrolein Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Polyacrolein Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Condensation method

5.2 Decomposition method

5.3 Oxidation

6 Global Polyacrolein Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Photographic industry

6.2 Textile

6.3 Paper

6.4 Others

7 Global Polyacrolein Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Sumitomo Chem

8.1.1 Sumitomo Chem Profile

8.1.2 Sumitomo Chem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Sumitomo Chem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Sumitomo Chem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Daicel

8.2.1 Daicel Profile

8.2.2 Daicel Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Daicel Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Daicel Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 UCC

8.3.1 UCC Profile

8.3.2 UCC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 UCC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 UCC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

Continued…

