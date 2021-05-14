May 2021 Report on Global Metalaxyl Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Metalaxyl is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Punjab Chemicals

Jiangsu Baoling Chemical

Meghmani

UPL Limited

IQV

Zhejiang Yifan Chemicals

Zhejiang Heben Pesticide & Chemicals

Rallis India

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Metalaxyl Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Metalaxyl Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Metalaxyl Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Metalaxyl Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Metalaxyl Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Application 1

6.2 Application 2

6.3 Application 3

7 Global Metalaxyl Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Punjab Chemicals

8.1.1 Punjab Chemicals Profile

8.1.2 Punjab Chemicals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Punjab Chemicals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Punjab Chemicals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Jiangsu Baoling Chemical

8.2.1 Jiangsu Baoling Chemical Profile

8.2.2 Jiangsu Baoling Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Jiangsu Baoling Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Jiangsu Baoling Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Meghmani

8.3.1 Meghmani Profile

8.3.2 Meghmani Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Continued…

