May 2021 Report on Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach  million US$ in 2026, from  million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4957471-2014-2026-global-glass-fibre-reinforced-plastic-industry

Major Companies Covered
Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
PPG
Binani 3b-The Fibreglass
Chomarat Group
Rhein Composite
BASF
Hufschmied Zerspanungssysteme
Saertex Group
Johns Manville
ARTHUR KRUGER
Schunk Ingenieurkeramik
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Major Types Covered
Continuous Fibers
Discontinuous (Short) Fibers

Major Applications Covered
Aerospace
Railway Railway
Decorative Building
Furniture
Environmental engineering
Other

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK

France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile

Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa

Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026

