May 2021 Report on Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
PPG
Binani 3b-The Fibreglass
Chomarat Group
Rhein Composite
BASF
Hufschmied Zerspanungssysteme
Saertex Group
Johns Manville
ARTHUR KRUGER
Schunk Ingenieurkeramik
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
Major Types Covered
Continuous Fibers
Discontinuous (Short) Fibers
Major Applications Covered
Aerospace
Railway Railway
Decorative Building
Furniture
Environmental engineering
Other
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Continuous Fibers
5.2 Discontinuous (Short) Fibers
6 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Aerospace
6.2 Railway Railway
6.3 Decorative Building
6.4 Furniture
6.5 Environmental engineering
6.6 Other
7 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
8.1.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Profile
8.1.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 PPG
8.2.1 PPG Profile
8.2.2 PPG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 PPG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 PPG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass
8.3.1 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Profile
Continued…
