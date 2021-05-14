May 2021 Report on Global Filter Membrane Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Filter Membrane is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
Macherey–Nagel Gmhb & Co. Kg
Merck Millipore
Pall Corporation
Veolia Water Technologies
GE Healthcare
Cantel Medical Corporation
Sartorius Group
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
3M Company
Major Types Covered
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
Major Applications Covered
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Filter Membrane Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Filter Membrane Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Filter Membrane Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Filter Membrane Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Type 1
5.2 Type 2
5.3 Type 3
6 Global Filter Membrane Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Application 1
6.2 Application 2
6.3 Application 3
7 Global Filter Membrane Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
8.1.1 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Profile
8.1.2 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Macherey–Nagel Gmhb & Co. Kg
8.2.1 Macherey–Nagel Gmhb & Co. Kg Profile
8.2.2 Macherey–Nagel Gmhb & Co. Kg Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Macherey–Nagel Gmhb & Co. Kg Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Macherey–Nagel Gmhb & Co. Kg Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Merck Millipore
8.3.1 Merck Millipore Profile
8.3.2 Merck Millipore Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Merck Millipore Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Merck Millipore Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Pall Corporation
8.4.1 Pall Corporation Profile
8.4.2 Pall Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Pall Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Pall Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Veolia Water Technologies
8.5.1 Veolia Water Technologies Profile
8.5.2 Veolia Water Technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Veolia Water Technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Veolia Water Technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 GE Healthcare
8.6.1 GE Healthcare Profile
8.6.2 GE Healthcare Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 GE Healthcare Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 GE Healthcare Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Cantel Medical Corporation
8.7.1 Cantel Medical Corporation Profile
8.7.2 Cantel Medical Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Cantel Medical Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Cantel Medical Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Sartorius Group
Continued…
