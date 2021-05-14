May 2021 Report on Global Next-Generation Sequencing Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Next-Generation Sequencing is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Gatc Biotech AG

Qiagen N.V.

Beijing Genomics Institute

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Perkinelmer, Inc.

454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

Macrogen Inc.

Major Types Covered

Consumables

Platforms Services

Major Applications Covered

Diagnostics

Biomarkers and Cancer

Reproductive Health

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Next-Generation Sequencing Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Next-Generation Sequencing Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Consumables

5.2 Platforms Services

6 Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Diagnostics

6.2 Biomarkers and Cancer

6.3 Reproductive Health

7 Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

Continued…

