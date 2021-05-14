May 2021 Report on Global Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
AIE
Toray
Sumitomo
Solvay Plastics
Ticona (Hoechst-Celanese)
Shanghai PRET
Ueno
Samsung Fine Chemicals
Polyplastics
Major Types Covered
Injection Molding
Extrusion Molding
Major Applications Covered
Electrical and Electronics
Transport, Automotive, Military
Aircraft and Aerospace
Chemical and Consumer
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Injection Molding
5.2 Extrusion Molding
5.3 Other
6 Global Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Electrical and Electronics
6.2 Transport, Automotive, Military
6.3 Aircraft and Aerospace
6.4 Chemical and Consumer
7 Global Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 AIE
8.1.1 AIE Profile
8.1.2 AIE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 AIE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 AIE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Toray
8.2.1 Toray Profile
8.2.2 Toray Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Toray Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Toray Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Sumitomo
8.3.1 Sumitomo Profile
8.3.2 Sumitomo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Sumitomo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Sumitomo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Solvay Plastics
8.4.1 Solvay Plastics Profile
8.4.2 Solvay Plastics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Solvay Plastics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
Continued…
