May 2021 Report on Global Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

AIE

Toray

Sumitomo

Solvay Plastics

Ticona (Hoechst-Celanese)

Shanghai PRET

Ueno

Samsung Fine Chemicals

Polyplastics

Major Types Covered

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Major Applications Covered

Electrical and Electronics

Transport, Automotive, Military

Aircraft and Aerospace

Chemical and Consumer

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Injection Molding

5.2 Extrusion Molding

5.3 Other

6 Global Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Electrical and Electronics

6.2 Transport, Automotive, Military

6.3 Aircraft and Aerospace

6.4 Chemical and Consumer

7 Global Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 AIE

8.1.1 AIE Profile

8.1.2 AIE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 AIE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 AIE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Toray

8.2.1 Toray Profile

8.2.2 Toray Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Toray Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Toray Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Sumitomo

8.3.1 Sumitomo Profile

8.3.2 Sumitomo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Sumitomo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Sumitomo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Solvay Plastics

8.4.1 Solvay Plastics Profile

8.4.2 Solvay Plastics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Solvay Plastics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

Continued…

