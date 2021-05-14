May 2021 Report on Global PEG and PPG Esters Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for PEG and PPG Esters is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Hangzhou GengYang Chemical Materials

ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ INCORPORATED

Ivanhoe Industries Inc

Fine Organics

American EChem Inc

Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt

Pacific Texchem Private Limited

INEOS Oxide

Major Types Covered

Metal Manufacturing Esters

Pulp and Paper Esters

Textile Esters

Personal Care and Cosmetics Esters

Pharmaceuticals Esters

Paints & Coatings Esters

Major Applications Covered

Lubricants

Emulsifiers

Surfactants

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global PEG and PPG Esters Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the PEG and PPG Esters Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the PEG and PPG Esters Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global PEG and PPG Esters Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Metal Manufacturing Esters

5.2 Pulp and Paper Esters

5.3 Textile Esters

5.4 Personal Care and Cosmetics Esters

5.5 Pharmaceuticals Esters

5.6 Paints & Coatings Esters

6 Global PEG and PPG Esters Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Lubricants

6.2 Emulsifiers

6.3 Surfactants

7 Global PEG and PPG Esters Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Hangzhou GengYang Chemical Materials

8.1.1 Hangzhou GengYang Chemical Materials Profile

8.1.2 Hangzhou GengYang Chemical Materials Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Hangzhou GengYang Chemical Materials Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Hangzhou GengYang Chemical Materials Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ INCORPORATED

8.2.1 ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ INCORPORATED Profile

8.2.2 ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ INCORPORATED Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ INCORPORATED Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ INCORPORATED Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

Continued…

