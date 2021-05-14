May 2021 Report on Global Oil-Field Biocides And Bio Based Solvents Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Oil-Field Biocides And Bio Based Solvents is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Kemira
Nelco
Dow
Akcros
Avista
Stepan
Accepta
SKL
Akzo
Rigzone
Solvay
Ashland
Nobel
BASF
Sichem
Major Types Covered
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
Major Applications Covered
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
Top Countries Data
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Oil-Field Biocides And Bio Based Solvents Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Oil-Field Biocides And Bio Based Solvents Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Oil-Field Biocides And Bio Based Solvents Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Oil-Field Biocides And Bio Based Solvents Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Type 1
5.2 Type 2
5.3 Type 3
6 Global Oil-Field Biocides And Bio Based Solvents Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Application 1
6.2 Application 2
6.3 Application 3
7 Global Oil-Field Biocides And Bio Based Solvents Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Kemira
8.1.1 Kemira Profile
8.1.2 Kemira Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Kemira Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Kemira Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Nelco
8.2.1 Nelco Profile
8.2.2 Nelco Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Nelco Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Nelco Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Dow
8.3.1 Dow Profile
8.3.2 Dow Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Dow Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Dow Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Akcros
8.4.1 Akcros Profile
8.4.2 Akcros Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Akcros Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Akcros Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Avista
8.5.1 Avista Profile
8.5.2 Avista Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Avista Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Avista Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
Continued…
