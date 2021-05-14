May 2021 Report on Global Pp Homopolymer Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Pp Homopolymer is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

L C Y Chemical Corporation

YondellBasell Industries

National Petrochemical Industrial Company

Dow Chemical Company

Braskem S A

Reliance Industries Limited

Polyolefin Company (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Total Petrochemicals USA Inc

IRPC Public Company Limited

Major Types Covered

Injection Moulding

Film

Other Extrusion

Fibre

Others

Major Applications Covered

Packaging

Electrical and Electronics

Textile

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Pp Homopolymer Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Pp Homopolymer Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Pp Homopolymer Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Pp Homopolymer Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Injection Moulding

5.2 Film

5.3 Other Extrusion

5.4 Fibre

5.5 Others

6 Global Pp Homopolymer Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Packaging

6.2 Electrical and Electronics

6.3 Textile

6.4 Automotive

6.5 Building and Construction

6.6 Others

7 Global Pp Homopolymer Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 L C Y Chemical Corporation

8.1.1 L C Y Chemical Corporation Profile

Continued…

