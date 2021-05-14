Mobile Medical Apps Market Size, Share and Major Industry Players and Forecast to 2028 | Emergen Research

There is a growing incidence of cardiovascular disease, which includes life-threatening conditions such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, and hyperlipidemia. The increased awareness regarding the disease is propelling the demand for the segment. The free version of mobile medical apps is relatively robust for a medical reference resource, and several consumers install the free version. Many of the paid versions also have some of the contents that are accessible without any cost. The android segment is leading the market for mobile medical apps. There are more than 325,000 healthcare apps available globally, and has taken over the iOS platform medical apps. North America held a larger market share owing to the rising investment in the healthcare sector and a high level of disposable income. The rise in the level of awareness is also boosting the demand for the market.

AliveCor Inc., Patientkeeper Inc., Philips, IMS Health Inc., Samsung Electronics, Nike, Medtronic, AT&T, Qualcomm, and Cerner, among others.

Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Critical Care Cardiology Internal Medicine Family Medicine Emergency Medicine Others

Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Free Subscription Fee-Based Subscription

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Android iPhone iPad Blackberry Windows

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residents Physician Other



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



