May 2021 Report on Global Polymeric Adhesive Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Polymeric Adhesive is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

RLA

Royal Adhesives

GS Polymers

H.B. Fuller

BASF

Ashland

3M

Dow Corning

Devcon

Hexcel

Laticrete

Major Types Covered

Thermosetting Adhesive

Thermoplastic Adhesive

Others

Major Applications Covered

Aerospace

Mechanics

Textile

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Polymeric Adhesive Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Polymeric Adhesive Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Polymeric Adhesive Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Polymeric Adhesive Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Thermosetting Adhesive

5.2 Thermoplastic Adhesive

5.3 Others

6 Global Polymeric Adhesive Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Aerospace

6.2 Mechanics

6.3 Textile

7 Global Polymeric Adhesive Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 RLA

8.1.1 RLA Profile

8.1.2 RLA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 RLA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 RLA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Royal Adhesives

8.2.1 Royal Adhesives Profile

8.2.2 Royal Adhesives Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Royal Adhesives Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Royal Adhesives Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 GS Polymers

8.3.1 GS Polymers Profile

8.3.2 GS Polymers Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 GS Polymers Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 GS Polymers Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 H.B. Fuller

8.4.1 H.B. Fuller Profile

8.4.2 H.B. Fuller Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 H.B. Fuller Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 H.B. Fuller Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 BASF

8.5.1 BASF Profile

8.5.2 BASF Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 BASF Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 BASF Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Ashland

8.6.1 Ashland Profile

8.6.2 Ashland Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Ashland Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Ashland Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 3M

8.7.1 3M Profile

8.7.2 3M Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 3M Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

Continued…

