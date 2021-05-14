May 2021 Report on Global Special Steel Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Special Steel is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Structural Steel

Tool Steel and Die Steel

Stainless Steel

Others

Major Applications Covered

Automobile Industry

Machine Manufacturing

Petrochemicals & Energy Industry

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Special Steel Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Special Steel Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Special Steel Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Special Steel Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Structural Steel

5.2 Tool Steel and Die Steel

5.3 Stainless Steel

5.4 Others

6 Global Special Steel Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Automobile Industry

6.2 Machine Manufacturing

6.3 Petrochemicals & Energy Industry

7 Global Special Steel Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 JFE

8.1.1 JFE Profile

8.1.2 JFE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 JFE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 JFE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Shagang Group

8.2.1 Shagang Group Profile

8.2.2 Shagang Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Shagang Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Shagang Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Nippon Koshuha

8.3.1 Nippon Koshuha Profile

8.3.2 Nippon Koshuha Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Nippon Koshuha Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Nippon Koshuha Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 POSCO

8.4.1 POSCO Profile

8.4.2 POSCO Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Continued…

