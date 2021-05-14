May 2021 Report on Global Capacitive Touch Panel Modules & Materials Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Capacitive Touch Panel Modules & Materials is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

TPK Touch Solutions

EFUN TECHNOLOGY

EELY-ECW Technology

Toyobo

AD Semiconductor

SWENC Technology

Surface Tech

NOF Corporation

Teijin DuPont Films Japan Limited

Sintek Photronic

AU Optronics Corporation

Gunze Limited

Oike &

Suzutora Corporation

Micro Technology

MELFAS

N-Trig Taiwan

Nissha Printing

MAX FILM Corporation

TDK Corporation

SKC Haas Display Films Company

Synaptics Incorporated

Pelnox Limited

LINTEC Corporation

Young Fast Optoelectronics

Jun Hong Optronics Corp

Major Types Covered

Surface Capacitive Touch Screen

Projection Capacitive Touch Screen

Major Applications Covered

Electrical Equipment

Electronic Devices

Other

Top Countries Data Covered

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Capacitive Touch Panel Modules & Materials Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Capacitive Touch Panel Modules & Materials Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Capacitive Touch Panel Modules & Materials Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Capacitive Touch Panel Modules & Materials Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Surface Capacitive Touch Screen

5.2 Projection Capacitive Touch Screen

6 Global Capacitive Touch Panel Modules & Materials Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Electrical Equipment

6.2 Electronic Devices

6.3 Other

7 Global Capacitive Touch Panel Modules & Materials Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 TPK Touch Solutions

8.1.1 TPK Touch Solutions Profile

8.1.2 TPK Touch Solutions Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 TPK Touch Solutions Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 TPK Touch Solutions Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 EFUN TECHNOLOGY

8.2.1 EFUN TECHNOLOGY Profile

8.2.2 EFUN TECHNOLOGY Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 EFUN TECHNOLOGY Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 EFUN TECHNOLOGY Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 EELY-ECW Technology

8.3.1 EELY-ECW Technology Profile

8.3.2 EELY-ECW Technology Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 EELY-ECW Technology Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 EELY-ECW Technology Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Toyobo

8.4.1 Toyobo Profile

8.4.2 Toyobo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Toyobo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Toyobo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 AD Semiconductor

8.5.1 AD Semiconductor Profile

8.5.2 AD Semiconductor Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 AD Semiconductor Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 AD Semiconductor Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 SWENC Technology

Continued…

