May 2021 Report on Global Capacitive Touch Panel Modules & Materials Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Capacitive Touch Panel Modules & Materials is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
TPK Touch Solutions
EFUN TECHNOLOGY
EELY-ECW Technology
Toyobo
AD Semiconductor
SWENC Technology
Surface Tech
NOF Corporation
Teijin DuPont Films Japan Limited
Sintek Photronic
AU Optronics Corporation
Gunze Limited
Oike &
Suzutora Corporation
Micro Technology
MELFAS
N-Trig Taiwan
Nissha Printing
MAX FILM Corporation
TDK Corporation
SKC Haas Display Films Company
Synaptics Incorporated
Pelnox Limited
LINTEC Corporation
Young Fast Optoelectronics
Jun Hong Optronics Corp
Major Types Covered
Surface Capacitive Touch Screen
Projection Capacitive Touch Screen
Major Applications Covered
Electrical Equipment
Electronic Devices
Other
Top Countries Data Covered
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Capacitive Touch Panel Modules & Materials Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Capacitive Touch Panel Modules & Materials Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Capacitive Touch Panel Modules & Materials Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Capacitive Touch Panel Modules & Materials Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Surface Capacitive Touch Screen
5.2 Projection Capacitive Touch Screen
6 Global Capacitive Touch Panel Modules & Materials Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Electrical Equipment
6.2 Electronic Devices
6.3 Other
7 Global Capacitive Touch Panel Modules & Materials Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 TPK Touch Solutions
8.1.1 TPK Touch Solutions Profile
8.1.2 TPK Touch Solutions Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 TPK Touch Solutions Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 TPK Touch Solutions Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 EFUN TECHNOLOGY
8.2.1 EFUN TECHNOLOGY Profile
8.2.2 EFUN TECHNOLOGY Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 EFUN TECHNOLOGY Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 EFUN TECHNOLOGY Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 EELY-ECW Technology
8.3.1 EELY-ECW Technology Profile
8.3.2 EELY-ECW Technology Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 EELY-ECW Technology Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 EELY-ECW Technology Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Toyobo
8.4.1 Toyobo Profile
8.4.2 Toyobo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Toyobo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Toyobo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 AD Semiconductor
8.5.1 AD Semiconductor Profile
8.5.2 AD Semiconductor Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 AD Semiconductor Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 AD Semiconductor Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 SWENC Technology
Continued…
