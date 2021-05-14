May 2021 Report on Global Bleaching Clay Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Bleaching Clay is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

GfE Group

AMCOL Specialty Minerals

Ashapura Group of Companies

BASF SE

Musim Mas Holdings

Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd.

Clariant International AG

W Clay Industries

Taiko Group of Companies

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Major Types Covered

Activated Bauxite

Activated Clays

Fullers Earth

Major Applications Covered

Vegetable Oil and Animal Fats

Mineral Oil and Waxes

Industrial Oil

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Bleaching Clay Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Bleaching Clay Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Bleaching Clay Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Bleaching Clay Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Activated Bauxite

5.2 Activated Clays

5.3 Fullers Earth

6 Global Bleaching Clay Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Vegetable Oil and Animal Fats

6.2 Mineral Oil and Waxes

6.3 Industrial Oil

7 Global Bleaching Clay Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 GfE Group

8.1.1 GfE Group Profile

8.1.2 GfE Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 GfE Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 GfE Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 AMCOL Specialty Minerals

8.2.1 AMCOL Specialty Minerals Profile

8.2.2 AMCOL Specialty Minerals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 AMCOL Specialty Minerals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 AMCOL Specialty Minerals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Ashapura Group of Companies

8.3.1 Ashapura Group of Companies Profile

8.3.2 Ashapura Group of Companies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Ashapura Group of Companies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Ashapura Group of Companies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 BASF SE

8.4.1 BASF SE Profile

8.4.2 BASF SE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 BASF SE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 BASF SE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Musim Mas Holdings

8.5.1 Musim Mas Holdings Profile

8.5.2 Musim Mas Holdings Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Musim Mas Holdings Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Musim Mas Holdings Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd.

8.6.1 Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd. Profile

8.6.2 Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Continued…

