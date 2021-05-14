May 2021 Report on Global C-Reactive Protein(Crp) Test Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for C-Reactive Protein(Crp) Test is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Roche Diagnostics GmbH

KANTO CHEMICAL

Wako Pure Chemical

Boditech

BioSino

Kehua Group

ARLINGTON SCIENTIFIC

Beijing Strong Biotechnologies

Spinreact

Medix

Alere

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

HORIBA ABX SAS

Audit

Wondfo

FUJIFILM Corporation

Getein Biotech

Orion

Beckman Coulter

Randox Laboratories

Leadman Biochemistry

Ningbo C-Reactive Protein test(CRP)system

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics(J&J)

Abbott

Prodia Diagnostics

Major Types Covered

Normal CRP assay kit

High sensitivity CRP assay kit

Hypersensitivity CRP assay kit

Major Applications Covered

Bed side measurement

Home measurement

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global C-Reactive Protein(Crp) Test Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the C-Reactive Protein(Crp) Test Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the C-Reactive Protein(Crp) Test Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global C-Reactive Protein(Crp) Test Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Normal CRP assay kit

5.2 High sensitivity CRP assay kit

5.3 Hypersensitivity CRP assay kit

6 Global C-Reactive Protein(Crp) Test Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Bed side measurement

6.2 Home measurement

7 Global C-Reactive Protein(Crp) Test Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Roche Diagnostics GmbH

8.1.1 Roche Diagnostics GmbH Profile

8.1.2 Roche Diagnostics GmbH Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Roche Diagnostics GmbH Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Roche Diagnostics GmbH Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 KANTO CHEMICAL

8.2.1 KANTO CHEMICAL Profile

8.2.2 KANTO CHEMICAL Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 KANTO CHEMICAL Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 KANTO CHEMICAL Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Wako Pure Chemical

8.3.1 Wako Pure Chemical Profile

8.3.2 Wako Pure Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Wako Pure Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Wako Pure Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

Continued…

