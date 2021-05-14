May 2021 Report on Global High Strength Glass Fiber Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for High Strength Glass Fiber is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP (CPIC)

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Jushi Group

AGY Holding Corp.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Owens Corning.

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd

Taishan Fiberglass, Inc.

Johns Manville

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Electrical and Electronics

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global High Strength Glass Fiber Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the High Strength Glass Fiber Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the High Strength Glass Fiber Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global High Strength Glass Fiber Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global High Strength Glass Fiber Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Aerospace and Defense

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Sporting Goods

6.4 Wind Energy

6.5 Electrical and Electronics

7 Global High Strength Glass Fiber Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP (CPIC)

8.1.1 CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP (CPIC) Profile

8.1.2 CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP (CPIC) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP (CPIC) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP (CPIC) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

8.2.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Profile

8.2.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Jushi Group

8.3.1 Jushi Group Profile

8.3.2 Jushi Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Jushi Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Jushi Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 AGY Holding Corp.

8.4.1 AGY Holding Corp. Profile

8.4.2 AGY Holding Corp. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 AGY Holding Corp. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 AGY Holding Corp. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 PPG Industries, Inc.

8.5.1 PPG Industries, Inc. Profile

8.5.2 PPG Industries, Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 PPG Industries, Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 PPG Industries, Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

8.6.1 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Profile

8.6.2 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Owens Corning.

8.7.1 Owens Corning. Profile

8.7.2 Owens Corning. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Owens Corning. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Owens Corning. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd

8.8.1 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd Profile

8.8.2 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Taishan Fiberglass, Inc.

Continued…

