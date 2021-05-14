May 2021 Report on Global Airlines Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Airlines is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Japan Airlines

ANA Holdings

Deutsche Lufthansa

United Continental Holdings

Qantas Airways

Ryanair Holdings

Delta Air Lines

Air France KLM

American Airlines Group

Thai Airways International PCL

Singapore Airlines

British Airways

LATAM Airlines Group

Southwest Airlines

WestJet Airlines

Hainan Airlines

Major Types Covered

Domestic

International

Major Applications Covered

Military

Commercial

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Airlines Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Airlines Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Airlines Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Airlines Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Domestic

5.2 International

6 Global Airlines Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Military

6.2 Commercial

7 Global Airlines Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Japan Airlines

8.1.1 Japan Airlines Profile

8.1.2 Japan Airlines Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Japan Airlines Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Japan Airlines Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 ANA Holdings

8.2.1 ANA Holdings Profile

8.2.2 ANA Holdings Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 ANA Holdings Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 ANA Holdings Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Deutsche Lufthansa

8.3.1 Deutsche Lufthansa Profile

8.3.2 Deutsche Lufthansa Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Deutsche Lufthansa Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Deutsche Lufthansa Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 United Continental Holdings

8.4.1 United Continental Holdings Profile

8.4.2 United Continental Holdings Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 United Continental Holdings Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 United Continental Holdings Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Qantas Airways

8.5.1 Qantas Airways Profile

8.5.2 Qantas Airways Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Qantas Airways Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Qantas Airways Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Ryanair Holdings

8.6.1 Ryanair Holdings Profile

8.6.2 Ryanair Holdings Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Ryanair Holdings Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Ryanair Holdings Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Delta Air Lines

8.7.1 Delta Air Lines Profile

8.7.2 Delta Air Lines Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Delta Air Lines Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Delta Air Lines Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Air France KLM

8.8.1 Air France KLM Profile

8.8.2 Air France KLM Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Air France KLM Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Air France KLM Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 American Airlines Group

8.9.1 American Airlines Group Profile

8.9.2 American Airlines Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 American Airlines Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 American Airlines Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Thai Airways International PCL

8.10.1 Thai Airways International PCL Profile

8.10.2 Thai Airways International PCL Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Continued…

