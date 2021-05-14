May 2021 Report on Global Sol-Gel Coatings Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Sol-Gel Coatings is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Electrolube

Idemitsu

Solvay

KISCO

Hong Yi

Dow

MG Chemicals

3M

Chase Corporation

Mitsubishi Materials

Nippon Soda

BASF SE

Fuji Chemical

Axalta Coating System

Henkel

Major Types Covered

Resin Coatings

Inorganic Coatings

Major Applications Covered

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Sol-Gel Coatings Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Sol-Gel Coatings Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Resin Coatings

5.2 Inorganic Coatings

6 Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Automotive

6.2 Construction

6.3 Electronics

6.4 Consumer Goods

6.5 Others

7 Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Electrolube

8.1.1 Electrolube Profile

8.1.2 Electrolube Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Electrolube Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Electrolube Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Idemitsu

8.2.1 Idemitsu Profile

8.2.2 Idemitsu Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Idemitsu Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Idemitsu Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Solvay

8.3.1 Solvay Profile

8.3.2 Solvay Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Solvay Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Solvay Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 KISCO

8.4.1 KISCO Profile

8.4.2 KISCO Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 KISCO Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 KISCO Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

Continued…

