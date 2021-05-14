May 2021 Report on Global Expanded Graphite Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Expanded Graphite is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

QingDao Jinhui Graphite

Qingdao Guangxing Electronic Materials

Changyuan

Qingdao Xingrunda

Heilongjiang Qiangli Graphite

Yixiang graphite group

Shijiazhuang ADT Carbonic Material Factory

GONSION graphite

Beidahuang Group

Qingdao Xinghe Graphite

Yichang Xincheng Graphite

QingDao Haida Graphite

Yanxin Graphite

Ao Yu Graphite Group

Qingdao Braide Graphite

Major Types Covered

Packing Form

Gasket Form

Weave Form

Others

Major Applications Covered

Insulation

Battery

Biomedical Science

Coatings& Paints

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Expanded Graphite Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Expanded Graphite Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Expanded Graphite Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Expanded Graphite Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Packing Form

5.2 Gasket Form

5.3 Weave Form

5.4 Others

6 Global Expanded Graphite Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Insulation

6.2 Battery

6.3 Biomedical Science

6.4 Coatings& Paints

6.5 Others

7 Global Expanded Graphite Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 QingDao Jinhui Graphite

8.1.1 QingDao Jinhui Graphite Profile

8.1.2 QingDao Jinhui Graphite Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 QingDao Jinhui Graphite Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 QingDao Jinhui Graphite Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Qingdao Guangxing Electronic Materials

8.2.1 Qingdao Guangxing Electronic Materials Profile

8.2.2 Qingdao Guangxing Electronic Materials Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Qingdao Guangxing Electronic Materials Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Qingdao Guangxing Electronic Materials Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Changyuan

8.3.1 Changyuan Profile

8.3.2 Changyuan Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Changyuan Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Changyuan Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Qingdao Xingrunda

8.4.1 Qingdao Xingrunda Profile

8.4.2 Qingdao Xingrunda Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Qingdao Xingrunda Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Qingdao Xingrunda Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Heilongjiang Qiangli Graphite

8.5.1 Heilongjiang Qiangli Graphite Profile

8.5.2 Heilongjiang Qiangli Graphite Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Heilongjiang Qiangli Graphite Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Heilongjiang Qiangli Graphite Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Yixiang graphite group

8.6.1 Yixiang graphite group Profile

8.6.2 Yixiang graphite group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Yixiang graphite group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Yixiang graphite group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Shijiazhuang ADT Carbonic Material Factory

8.7.1 Shijiazhuang ADT Carbonic Material Factory Profile

8.7.2 Shijiazhuang ADT Carbonic Material Factory Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Shijiazhuang ADT Carbonic Material Factory Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

Continued…

