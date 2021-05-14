May 2021 Report on Global Vat Textile Fiber Dyes Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Vat Textile Fiber Dyes is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Kyung-In

RUDOLF GROUP

Allied Industrial Corp

Aarti Industries Ltd

Nippon Kayaku

Jay Chemicals

Organic Dyes and Pigments

Atul

BEZEMA

Milliken Chemical

Colourtex

TAOKA

Huntsman

Sumitomo

Yorkshire

Kiri Industries

Bodal Chemical

Osaka Godo

Everlight Chemical

Setas

Archroma

Burboya

Eksoy

Anand international

Major Types Covered

Indigo Plant Based Dyes

Synthetic Dyes

Major Applications Covered

Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers, etc.

Cotton Textiles

Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Vat Textile Fiber Dyes Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Vat Textile Fiber Dyes Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Vat Textile Fiber Dyes Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Vat Textile Fiber Dyes Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Indigo Plant Based Dyes

5.2 Synthetic Dyes

6 Global Vat Textile Fiber Dyes Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers, etc.

6.2 Cotton Textiles

6.3 Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers

6.4 Others

7 Global Vat Textile Fiber Dyes Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Kyung-In

8.1.1 Kyung-In Profile

8.1.2 Kyung-In Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Kyung-In Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Kyung-In Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 RUDOLF GROUP

8.2.1 RUDOLF GROUP Profile

8.2.2 RUDOLF GROUP Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 RUDOLF GROUP Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements

Analysis

8.2.4 RUDOLF GROUP Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Allied Industrial Corp

8.3.1 Allied Industrial Corp Profile

8.3.2 Allied Industrial Corp Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Allied Industrial Corp Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Allied Industrial Corp Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Aarti Industries Ltd

8.4.1 Aarti Industries Ltd Profile

8.4.2 Aarti Industries Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Aarti Industries Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Aarti Industries Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Nippon Kayaku

8.5.1 Nippon Kayaku Profile

8.5.2 Nippon Kayaku Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Nippon Kayaku Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Nippon Kayaku Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Jay Chemicals

8.6.1 Jay Chemicals Profile

Continued…

