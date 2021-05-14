May 2021 Report on Global Vat Textile Fiber Dyes Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Vat Textile Fiber Dyes is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Kyung-In
RUDOLF GROUP
Allied Industrial Corp
Aarti Industries Ltd
Nippon Kayaku
Jay Chemicals
Organic Dyes and Pigments
Atul
BEZEMA
Milliken Chemical
Colourtex
TAOKA
Huntsman
Sumitomo
Yorkshire
Kiri Industries
Bodal Chemical
Osaka Godo
Everlight Chemical
Setas
Archroma
Burboya
Eksoy
Anand international
Major Types Covered
Indigo Plant Based Dyes
Synthetic Dyes
Major Applications Covered
Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers, etc.
Cotton Textiles
Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Vat Textile Fiber Dyes Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Vat Textile Fiber Dyes Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Vat Textile Fiber Dyes Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Vat Textile Fiber Dyes Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Indigo Plant Based Dyes
5.2 Synthetic Dyes
6 Global Vat Textile Fiber Dyes Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers, etc.
6.2 Cotton Textiles
6.3 Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers
6.4 Others
7 Global Vat Textile Fiber Dyes Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Kyung-In
8.1.1 Kyung-In Profile
8.1.2 Kyung-In Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Kyung-In Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Kyung-In Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 RUDOLF GROUP
8.2.1 RUDOLF GROUP Profile
8.2.2 RUDOLF GROUP Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 RUDOLF GROUP Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements
Analysis
8.2.4 RUDOLF GROUP Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Allied Industrial Corp
8.3.1 Allied Industrial Corp Profile
8.3.2 Allied Industrial Corp Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Allied Industrial Corp Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Allied Industrial Corp Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Aarti Industries Ltd
8.4.1 Aarti Industries Ltd Profile
8.4.2 Aarti Industries Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Aarti Industries Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Aarti Industries Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Nippon Kayaku
8.5.1 Nippon Kayaku Profile
8.5.2 Nippon Kayaku Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Nippon Kayaku Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Nippon Kayaku Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Jay Chemicals
8.6.1 Jay Chemicals Profile
Continued…
