May 2021 Report on Global Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
PerkinElmer
NeoGenomics
OncoCyte Corporation
Cancer Genetics
Iverson Genetics
Invitae
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Roche
Quest Diagnostics
Myriad Genetics
Major Types Covered
High Penetrant Genes
Intermediate Penetrant Genes
Low Penetrant Genes
Major Applications Covered
Hospitals
Clinics
Other
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 High Penetrant Genes
5.2 Intermediate Penetrant Genes
5.3 Low Penetrant Genes
6 Global Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Hospitals
6.2 Clinics
6.3 Other
7 Global Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 PerkinElmer
8.1.1 PerkinElmer Profile
8.1.2 PerkinElmer Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 PerkinElmer Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 PerkinElmer Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 NeoGenomics
8.2.1 NeoGenomics Profile
8.2.2 NeoGenomics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 NeoGenomics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 NeoGenomics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 OncoCyte Corporation
8.3.1 OncoCyte Corporation Profile
8.3.2 OncoCyte Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 OncoCyte Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
Continued…
