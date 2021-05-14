May 2021 Report on Global Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

PerkinElmer

NeoGenomics

OncoCyte Corporation

Cancer Genetics

Iverson Genetics

Invitae

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche

Quest Diagnostics

Myriad Genetics

Major Types Covered

High Penetrant Genes

Intermediate Penetrant Genes

Low Penetrant Genes

Major Applications Covered

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 High Penetrant Genes

5.2 Intermediate Penetrant Genes

5.3 Low Penetrant Genes

6 Global Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Hospitals

6.2 Clinics

6.3 Other

7 Global Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 PerkinElmer

8.1.1 PerkinElmer Profile

8.1.2 PerkinElmer Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 PerkinElmer Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 PerkinElmer Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 NeoGenomics

8.2.1 NeoGenomics Profile

8.2.2 NeoGenomics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 NeoGenomics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 NeoGenomics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 OncoCyte Corporation

8.3.1 OncoCyte Corporation Profile

8.3.2 OncoCyte Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 OncoCyte Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

Continued…

