May 2021 Report on Global Automotive Metal Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Automotive Metal is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Benteler International
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
ThyssenKrupp AG
ArcelorMittal SA
Alcoa Corporation
Voestalpine AG
POSCO
Tata Steel
Essar Steel Limited
Gestamp
Schaeffler AG
Magna International Inc.
GKN plc
United States Steel Corporation
Major Types Covered
Aluminum
Steel
Magnesium
Others
Major Applications Covered
Body structure
Power train
Suspension
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Automotive Metal Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Automotive Metal Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Automotive Metal Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Automotive Metal Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Aluminum
5.2 Steel
5.3 Magnesium
5.4 Others
6 Global Automotive Metal Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Body structure
6.2 Power train
6.3 Suspension
6.4 Others
7 Global Automotive Metal Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Benteler International
8.1.1 Benteler International Profile
8.1.2 Benteler International Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Benteler International Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Benteler International Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
8.2.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Profile
8.2.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 ThyssenKrupp AG
8.3.1 ThyssenKrupp AG Profile
Continued…
