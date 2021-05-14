May 2021 Report on Global Automotive Metal Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Automotive Metal is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Benteler International

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

ThyssenKrupp AG

ArcelorMittal SA

Alcoa Corporation

Voestalpine AG

POSCO

Tata Steel

Essar Steel Limited

Gestamp

Schaeffler AG

Magna International Inc.

GKN plc

United States Steel Corporation

Major Types Covered

Aluminum

Steel

Magnesium

Others

Major Applications Covered

Body structure

Power train

Suspension

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Automotive Metal Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Automotive Metal Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Automotive Metal Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Automotive Metal Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Aluminum

5.2 Steel

5.3 Magnesium

5.4 Others

6 Global Automotive Metal Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Body structure

6.2 Power train

6.3 Suspension

6.4 Others

7 Global Automotive Metal Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Benteler International

8.1.1 Benteler International Profile

8.1.2 Benteler International Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Benteler International Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Benteler International Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

8.2.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Profile

8.2.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 ThyssenKrupp AG

8.3.1 ThyssenKrupp AG Profile

Continued…

