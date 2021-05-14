May 2021 Report on Global Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Zeepur Chem

Croda

Baixin Tech

Oleon (Avril)

BASF

Jarchem

Vantage Oleochemicals

Aturex Group

Major Types Covered

Soybean Oil Raw Materials

Cotton Oil Raw Materials

Sunflower Oil Raw Materials

Major Applications Covered

Polyamide Resin

Synthetic Polymer

Metal Processing

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Soybean Oil Raw Materials

5.2 Cotton Oil Raw Materials

5.3 Sunflower Oil Raw Materials

6 Global Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Polyamide Resin

6.2 Synthetic Polymer

6.3 Metal Processing

7 Global Distilled and Hydrogenated Dimer Acid Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Zeepur Chem

8.1.1 Zeepur Chem Profile

8.1.2 Zeepur Chem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Zeepur Chem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Zeepur Chem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Croda

8.2.1 Croda Profile

8.2.2 Croda Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Croda Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Croda Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Baixin Tech

8.3.1 Baixin Tech Profile

8.3.2 Baixin Tech Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Baixin Tech Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Baixin Tech Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Oleon (Avril)

8.4.1 Oleon (Avril) Profile

8.4.2 Oleon (Avril) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Oleon (Avril) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

Continued…

