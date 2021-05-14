May 2021 Report on Global Mosquito Repellent and Care Industry Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The worldwide market for Mosquito Repellent and Care is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Himalaya Herbal

Hit Spray

Odomos

Good Knight

Good Knight Cream

Bug Off

Kavach

All Out

FabIndia

Fabindia

Kavach

Good Knight Liquid

Mortein

Mortein

Major Types Covered

Mosquito Repellent Liquid

Mosquito Repellent Cream

Mosquito Repellant Patch

Major Applications Covered

Home Use

Commercial Use

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Mosquito Repellent and Care Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Mosquito Repellent and Care Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Mosquito Repellent and Care Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Mosquito Repellent and Care Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Mosquito Repellent Liquid

5.2 Mosquito Repellent Cream

5.3 Mosquito Repellant Patch

6 Global Mosquito Repellent and Care Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Home Use

6.2 Commercial Use

7 Global Mosquito Repellent and Care Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Himalaya Herbal

8.1.1 Himalaya Herbal Profile

8.1.2 Himalaya Herbal Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Himalaya Herbal Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Himalaya Herbal Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Hit Spray

8.2.1 Hit Spray Profile

8.2.2 Hit Spray Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Hit Spray Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Hit Spray Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Odomos

8.3.1 Odomos Profile

8.3.2 Odomos Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Odomos Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Odomos Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Good Knight

8.4.1 Good Knight Profile

8.4.2 Good Knight Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Good Knight Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Good Knight Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Good Knight Cream

8.5.1 Good Knight Cream Profile

8.5.2 Good Knight Cream Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Good Knight Cream Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Good Knight Cream Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Bug Off

8.6.1 Bug Off Profile

8.6.2 Bug Off Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Bug Off Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Bug Off Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Kavach

8.7.1 Kavach Profile

8.7.2 Kavach Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Kavach Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Kavach Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 All Out

8.8.1 All Out Profile

Continued…

