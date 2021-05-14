Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing is a variety of genetic tests done at home by the consumer without visiting any healthcare facilities or taking help from professionals. DTC genetic tests allow consumers to go through the process and purchase any genetic testing kits themselves from online channels.

North America has the largest market share of the global Direct-to-consumer market. Due to its changing customer perceptions regarding genetic testing and increasing investments in this technology by major Healthcare organizations. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the most successful market during the forecast period because of the rise of healthcare awareness and the growing number of chronic ailments. Europe is also projected to show gradual growth; some major contributors are countries such as the U.K, France, and Germany.

Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Key participants include 23andMe, Full Genome Corporation, Color Genomics, Genesis Healthcare, Helix OpCo LLC, FamilyTreeDNA, MyHeritage, Identigene, Pathway genomics, and Living DNA, among others.

North America dominated the market for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing in 2019, due to evolving customer outlook for genetic testing, and increased spending, along with a large amount of disposable income, makes it possible for customers to spend more on direct-to-consumer genetic testing, such as genetic and nutrigenomics testing. The North America region held approximately 34.5% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 28.3% market in the year 2019.

Test Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Carrier Testing

Predictive Testing

Ancestry & Relationship Testing

Nutrigenomics Testing

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Platforms

Over-the-Counter

Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Targeted Analysis

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chips (SNP)

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Here are the questions we answer…

At what rate will the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

What are the key technologies driving the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market?

What would be the impact of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market across different regions?

What are the strategies adopted by players to enter the APAC region?

What is the critical application of the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market in the different sectors?

What are future growth strategies in the market?

