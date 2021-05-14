Digital Twin Market Share, High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Applications, Types, Products, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2028

The global digital twin market size is expected to reach USD 106.26 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.

Digital twin market in North America contributed largest revenue share to the global market in 2020, attributed to high adoption of advanced technologies, rising adoption of industry 4.0 in the manufacturing sector, and increasing demand for IoT in healthcare and automotive sectors. Additionally, robust presence of leading providers of digital twin technology in the region is causative of steady market growth.

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, PTC Inc., Ansys Inc., General Electric Company, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Hexagon AB, and Aveva Group PLC.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Process Digital Twin

Product Digital Twin

System digital Twin

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Blockchain

Big Data Analytics

Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Mixed Reality

5G

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Telecommunication

Agriculture

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Digital Twin market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Digital Twin market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Digital Twin market growth worldwide?

