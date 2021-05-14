Driver Monitoring Systems Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

The Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market is projected to reach USD 2.39 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for road accidents, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, and drivers’ consistency while in long journey for the commercial vehicles especially are boosting the demand of Driver Monitoring Systems market.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Driver Monitoring Systems market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Driver Monitoring Systems market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Further key findings from the report suggest

An Israel based company called Eyesight Technologies makes use of embedded computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in order to provide the driver monitoring capabilities. The company`s driver monitoring solutions called ‘Drive Sense’ tracks down the head position of the driver, eye blink rate, gaze vector, and other visual attributes in order to detect distraction or any signs of drowsiness of the driver.

The driver monitoring system (DMS) market is anticipated to register significant growth in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing incidence of road accidents and rise in the popularity and demand for luxury cars are expected to generate new opportunities in the Asia Pacific market. Moreover, the technological developments in automobile ambitious countries such as Japan, India and China would foster the demand for driver monitoring system (DMS) in the region.

In January 2019, Eyesight Technologies, a company dealing in the AI computer vision, demonstrated its Driver Sense technology. This solution was awarded the Excellence award for promoting trade relations between Israel and Japan.

Key players in the market include Faurecia, Tata Elxsi, Aptiv PLC, Johnson Controls Inc, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Continental, Bosch, Visteon, and Denso, among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Monitoring Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Driver State Monitoring

Drowsiness & Fatigue Monitoring

Drunk Driving Monitoring

Driver Alertness monitoring

Identity recognition monitoring

Other Driver state monitoring

Driver Health monitoring

Blood pressure monitoring

Body temperature monitoring

Pulse rate monitoring

Heart beat monitoring

Other Driver health monitoring

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Interior Camera

Sensors

Biometric Sensors

Gas Sensors

Pressure Mats

Steering Angle sensors

Other Sensors

Other Components

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Gasoline Powered

Instrument Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

