eHealth Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2027

Market Size – USD 61.99 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 22.4%, Market trends – Increasing penetration of smartphones and emergence of advanced technologies

The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the EHealth market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027.

For stakeholders, field marketing executives and product owners planning to maintain a competitive edge the market assessment report brings to light essential impression about the growth rate, share and size of the industry during the estimated period. Deep dive into an array of elements including but not limited to the value proposition, product positioning, and targeting and industry segmentation have been described through resources such as charts, tables, and info graphics.

The Asia Pacific region is foreseen to dominate the market growth over the projected timeframe due to the rapid emergence of eHealth solutions, a large number of unchecked populations in APAC countries such as China and India, and the escalating geriatric populace in countries such as Japan and Singapore.

Major companies operating in the market include Cisco Systems, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Philips, Optum, Medtronic, Inc., IBM Corporation, Epic Systems, and Mckesson, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global eHealth Market on the basis of product and services, end-user, and region:

eHealth Market Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

eHealth Solutions

Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS)

Pharmacy Information Systems

Medical Apps

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

Personal Health Record & Patient Portals

Chronic Care Management Apps

Clinical Decision Support Systems

Telehealth Solutions

Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)

Radiology Information Systems (RIS)

E-Prescribing Solutions

Cardiovascular Information Systems

Other Specialty Information Management Systems

eHealth Services

Remote Monitoring Services

Diagnosis & Consultation Services

Database Management Services

Treatment Services

Healthcare System Strengthening Services

eHealth Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmacies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals

Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others End Users

eHealth Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



