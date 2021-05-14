eHealth Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2027

Market Size – USD 61.99 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 22.4%, Market trends – Increasing penetration of smartphones and emergence of advanced technologies
The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the EHealth market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027.
For stakeholders, field marketing executives and product owners planning to maintain a competitive edge the market assessment report brings to light essential impression about the growth rate, share and size of the industry during the estimated period. Deep dive into an array of elements including but not limited to the value proposition, product positioning, and targeting and industry segmentation have been described through resources such as charts, tables, and info graphics.
The Asia Pacific region is foreseen to dominate the market growth over the projected timeframe due to the rapid emergence of eHealth solutions, a large number of unchecked populations in APAC countries such as China and India, and the escalating geriatric populace in countries such as Japan and Singapore.
Major companies operating in the market include Cisco Systems, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Philips, Optum, Medtronic, Inc., IBM Corporation, Epic Systems, and Mckesson, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global eHealth Market on the basis of product and services, end-user, and region:
eHealth Market Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
eHealth Solutions
Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions
Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS)
Pharmacy Information Systems
Medical Apps
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
Personal Health Record & Patient Portals
Chronic Care Management Apps
Clinical Decision Support Systems
Telehealth Solutions
Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)
Radiology Information Systems (RIS)
E-Prescribing Solutions
Cardiovascular Information Systems
Other Specialty Information Management Systems
eHealth Services
Remote Monitoring Services
Diagnosis & Consultation Services
Database Management Services
Treatment Services
Healthcare System Strengthening Services
eHealth Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pharmacies
Healthcare Payers
Healthcare Consumers
Healthcare Providers
Hospitals
Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities
Ambulatory Care Centers
Others End Users
eHealth Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- Rest of MEA
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. eHealth Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. eHealth Market By Product and Services Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 6. eHealth Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 7. eHealth Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
