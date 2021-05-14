Cyber Security Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Techniques, Overview, Segmentations, Classifications & Forecasts to 2028

The global cyber security market size is expected to reach USD 311.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady cyber security market revenue growth is due to increase in the number of data breaches and increasing deployment to the cloud, driven by the digitization shift across various industries, sectors, and verticals.

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Cyber Security Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/614

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to increase at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to increase in investment by government and enterprises to protect respective data and information. Japan followed by India experienced the highest number of cyber-attacks in 2020, which propelled growth of the market thereafter. Finance & insurance was the most attacked sector in India in 2019, followed by manufacturing and professional services.

Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, CyberArk, Forcepoint, McAfee, Microsoft, F5 Networks, Oracle, and Fortinet.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Threat Intelligence

Identity and Access Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Others (Others include threat intelligence platforms, SIEM, and incident forensics)

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Network DLP

Storage/ Data Center DLP

Endpoint DLP

Unified Threat Management

Firewall

Antivirus/ Antimalware

Intrusion Detection Systems/ Intrusion Prevention Systems

Network-based

Host-based

Wireless

Disaster Recovery

Distributed Denial of Service

Web Filtering

Others (Other solutions include application whitelisting and patch management)

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Professional Services

Design and Integration

Risk and Threat Assessment

Consulting

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Managed Security Services

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Application Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

Endpoint Security

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government and Defense

Healthcare

BFSI

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Retail

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Cyber Security market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Cyber Security market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Cyber Security market growth worldwide?

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cyber-security-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Cyber Security Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Cyber Security Market Definition

1.2. Cyber Security Market Research Scope

1.3. Cyber Security Market Methodology

1.4. Cyber Security Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Cyber Security Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cyber Security Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cyber Security Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Cyber Security Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Cyber Security Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Cyber Security Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Cyber Security Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…