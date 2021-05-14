Decorative Concrete Market Business Strategy, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2020 – 2028

The global decorative concrete market is expected to reach a market size of USD 26.99 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest research report on the Decorative Concrete market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028 is involved in screening the business environment and the companies operating in the Decorative Concrete industry. Importantly, the research sheds a lot of light on their winning strategies to help stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives stay ahead in the competition. Besides, the industry is thoroughly weighed upon on the basis of the total revenue generated as well as the output/volume produced year after year. Other aspects including but not limited to the market drivers, key opportunities and probable restraints are thoroughly assessed during the study.

Key players in the market include 3M Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., DuPont, Arkema S.A., Ultratech Cement Limited, The Sherwin Williams Company, Huntsman International LLC, Boral Limited, and Sika AG.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Stained Concrete

Colored Concrete

Stamped Concrete

Epoxy Concrete

Polished Concrete

Concrete overlays

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Walls

Floors

Pool Decks

Driveways & Sidewalks

Patios

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Decorative Concrete market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Decorative Concrete market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Decorative Concrete market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Decorative Concrete market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Decorative Concrete market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Decorative Concrete market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Decorative Concrete Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Decorative Concrete Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Decorative Concrete Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Decorative Concrete Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Decorative Concrete Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…