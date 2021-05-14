Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Business Overview, Specification, Techniques & Strategies to 2027

The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market is projected to reach USD 14.54 billion in 2027.

On the basis of end uses, homecare settings segment is accounting for the largest market share of approximately 1%. The largest market share is closely followed by hospitals due to high prevalence of diabetes and growing usage of CGM devices in hospitals.

In February 2020, Dexcom and DreaMed Diabetes announced their collaboration to integrate dexcom CGM data into dreamed advisor. This partnership will allow numerous Dexcom CGM users in the U.S. to impeccably use DreaMed’s Advisor Pro platform for optimal patient insulin therapy management.

Key players in the market include Medrobotics, Procept BioRobotics, Verb Surgical, DePuy Synthes, BrainLab, Titan Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Auris Health, TransEnterix, Globus Medical, CMR Surgical, Getinge, Blue Belt Technologies, and ELMED Medical, among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Insulin Pumps

Transmitters & receivers

Sensors

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Homecare settings

Others

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

