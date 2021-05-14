Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6 % from 2020 to 2027 | Increasing Number of Candidates Enrolling for Competitive Exams

The Asia-Pacific digital English language learning market was valued at USD 1,678.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6,116.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Asia-Pacific digital English language learning market is predicted to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment.

The Asia-Pacific digital English language learning market is predicted to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region consists of countries enriched with educational levels namely; Australia, China, India, Singapore, and South Korea among others. These countries are leveraging every possible methods and models to improve English proficiency with an objective to increase the number of English-speaking individuals. According to EF Education First English Proficiency Test, Asian countries holds second position after Europe among non-native English-speaking individuals. Countries in Asia-Pacific region has been investing significantly over the years in leveraging English language and also has lucrative opportunities for English learning.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market.

Asia-Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Business Type

Business-to-Business

Business- to-Customer

End User

Academic

Non- Academic

Company Profiles

Babbel

Busuu Ltd.

Cambridge University Press

CENGAGE LEARNING HOLDINGS II, INC.

Duolingo

EF education first

ELSA, Corp

McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.

Mondly

Macmillan (Springer Nature)

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

Oxford University Press

Pearson Plc

Rosetta Stone Inc

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Transparent Language

VIPKID

Voxy

Worddive Ltd

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market.

