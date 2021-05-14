vSyngas Catalyst Market Market Business Analysis, New Innovation | Share, Revenue, And Sales Till 2028

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated Syngas Catalys market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Syngas Catalyst Market: Segmentation

The global syngas catalyst market has been segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

Oil & Gas

Petrochemicals & Fertilizers

Polymers

Biofuels

Pharmaceuticals

The global syngas catalyst market has been segmented on the basis of application:

Hydrogen Synthesis

Ammonia Synthesis

Methanol Synthesis

Syngas Catalyst Market: Regional Outlook

China expects an increase in coal consumption by 2020, which results in the gasification process, and as syngas catalysts is required in the gasification process, the demand for syngas catalysts is expected to increase significantly. The gasification and fertilizer industries have been growing at a healthy rate and are expected to continue to grow during the coming years. 74 gasification plants are under construction in China and 33 in the U.S., and this is expected to boost the demand for syngas catalysts. BASF has synthesized a catalyst for the generation of SNG through the methanation of syngas from either biomass gasification or coal gasification.

These catalysts are used for methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen. As North America and APAC produce nitrogenous fertilizers, the demand for syngas catalysts is also expected to increase. Chemical industries in the North America region are well-established, and are working to develop fuel cell technology, which is expected to increase the importance of syngas catalysts. The gasification market in regions such as Asia Pacific, particularly China, are expected to witness an increase in the coal consumption. Moreover, the fertilizer market in North America and Europe has been growing at a steady rate owing to an increase in the demand, which are also among factors boosting the syngas catalyst market.

Syngas Catalyst Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the participants involved in the global syngas catalyst market are:

Clariant

Johnson Matthey

Haldor Topsoe

Sun Chemical Technology

BASF

UNICAT catalyst technologies

Saipem

The Linde Group

