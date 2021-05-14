Evening Primrose Oil Market Gaining Importance In Recent Times Due To Treatment Of Health-related Issues , Says Fact.MR

Market outlook

Increasing health problems and health-related awareness in the population globally has fuelled the usage of natural food ingredients such as essential oils.

Hence, there is high demand in the pharmaceutical and food processing industries for natural and herbal medications. Evening primrose oil is a good substitute for other ingredients that are generally used in pharmaceutical industries since the past several years.

The evening primrose oil Market is expected to witness high demand in North America and Europe. Moreover, the evening primrose oil market is expected to witness high demand in the Asia Pacific region due to the increasing per capita income and improving quality of life.

Global Evening Primrose Oil: A Regional Outlook:-

Evening primrose oil is highly consumed in North America, particularly in the USA, Mexico and Europe, in countries such as France, Germany and the U.K., due to lifestyle, environmental factors and the food consumed. The population in these regions consumes more processed food and dietary supplements in daily life.

In the Asia Pacific region, the production and processing of evening primrose oil in cosmetics and personal care products is on the rise due to a significant increase in the population.

China is the top exporter of evening primrose oil and the U.S. is the top importer of evening primrose oil in the world. In the Middle East and African regions, the consumption of evening primrose oil is low owing to the lack of knowledge about the product, which can be easily overcome.

Global Evening Primrose Oil: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Evening Primrose Oil market are, HTC Health, CONNOILS LLC, Oil Seed Extractions, OmegaNZ, Grupo Plimon, Aromex Industry, Sanmark Corporate, Efamol, Henry Lamotte and OILS GmbH.

An increasing number of industrialists and cosmetic industries are showing a keen interest in producing evening primrose oil owing to the increasing demand for evening primrose oil.

