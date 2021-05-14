Adoption Of Natural Processing Techniques By Food Industry Expected To Drive Tamarind Extract Market During 2018 To 2028

Tamarind extract is used for the manufacturing of tamarind concentrate, which is used in for the preparation of blends for fruit juice, sauces, pickles, etc. Tamarind extract is also used as a natural preservative owing to its antifungal, antiseptic and antimicrobial properties.

Tamarind extract provides the flavours of sweetness and sourness exactly like a tamarind fruit.

In addition, tamarind extract is used for preparing fragrant essential oils that are in high demand among consumers. Furthermore, tamarind extract has a tempting taste, owing to which there is high demand for tamarind extract from consumers all over the world, which is expected to contribute to the growth of tamarind extract market.

Global Tamarind extract: A Regional Outlook

Tamarind extract is widely produced and consumed in the Asia Pacific, especially in Thailand and Indonesia, due to the large availability of wild tamarinds.

In Asia Pacific, tamarind extract is used as a regular condiment in the daily diet. In Latin America, the production and processing of tamarind extract is increasing due to the increased usage of organic cosmetics and personal care products.

Tamarind extract is also used in tamarindo, a beverage in Latin America. In Europe, tamarind extract is used as a healthy drink and herbal syrup owing to health benefits offered by it.

In the Middle East & Africa region, tamarind extract is traditionally used as a juice due to its cooing property. In North America, tamarind extract is extensively used in skin care and hair care products due to the high demand for organic cosmetic products.

Tamarind Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global tamarind extract market include Magma Foods; Kanegrade Limited; Shimla Hills; MoonLite; Xi’an Victory Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd.; Abc International; Baaeco V Food Ltd.; Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd.;

Abdullabhai Abdul Kader and Revata Food Products Pvt Ltd. An increasing number of industrialists and food processors are showing keen interest in tamarind extract as the demand for this product is increasing every year.

