Growth Of  Brewer’s Yeast Market Remain Positive During Forecast Period 2018 To 2028

The demand for feed supplements is accelerating at a fast pace owing to the growing awareness about proper animal nutrition & feed supplements.

Furthermore, umpteen health benefits of using brewer’s yeast, including enhanced animal well-being, improved production abilities, and better intestinal flora are driving its adoption in animal feed formulations.

Brewer’s yeast is taken orally as a medicine for controlling blood glucose level in diabetic patients as it contains chromium – chromium promotes insulin, which controls the glucose level in blood.

Due to these beneficial factors, it is anticipated that the growth of brewer’s yeast market will remain positive during the forecast period.

Global Brewer’s yeast: A Regional outlook

Brewer’s yeast is highly produced and consumed in Europe. Increased number of beverage processing industries also account for its high production.

In North America, brewer’s yeast is consumed in higher frequencies due to the growing culture of bars and night outlets. It is also frequently consumed as a regular dietary supplement due to growing health consciousness in North America.

In the regions of Latin America, the brewer’s yeast is consumed for its well-known health benefits, such as for improving respiratory functions.

Brewer’s yeast is consumed in the form of cocktails, whiskey and other alcoholic drinks in the Asia Pacific. In Middle East and Africa, brewer’s yeast is primarily used for medication purposes. Thus, it is expected that the Brewer’s yeast market will witness positive growth in the global market.

Brewer’s yeast Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global brewer’s yeast market are Inland Island Yeast Laboratories, Lesaffre, Associated British Foods plc, Lallemand Inc., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd, AB Mauri Ltd, Laffort SA, Alltech Inc., Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd, Omega Yeast Labs, etc. More wine manufacturers are showing keen interest in the brewer’s yeast and the demand is amplifying year by year.

