Market For Aeration Pads Expected To Grow Further On Demand For Rigid Bulk Containers For Storage

Aeration Pads Market: Overview

Aeration pads are used in rigid bulk containers such as bins, hoppers, storage tanks, and silos, where a large quantity of powdered or granular materials are stored. Aeration pads prevent clogging, formation of mouse holes, and material residues at the bottom of the bulk containers.

These aeration pads are mounted on the inner walls of the containers. Aeration pads find a wide range of applications in industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and building & construction, among others.

There are several advantages associated with the aeration pads, which are expected to drive the growth of the global market for aeration pads. One of the key advantages of the aeration pads is that they prevent clogging and formation of lumps during the storage of materials for a longer period of time

Aeration Pads Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for aeration pads has been segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Among these, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for aeration pads owing to presence of well established manufacturing industries, such as pharmaceutical, and food, among others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have an above average growth in the global aeration pads market owing to the rapid development of manufacturing industries in the region.

Furthermore, CIS & Russia, Middle East & Africa and other regions are also expected to contribute healthy shares in the global aeration pads market during the forecast period.

Aeration Pads Market: Key Players

Examples of some of key players operating in the global aeration pads market are-

WAMGROUP S.p.A.

Techflow Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Conveyor Components Company

Garner Industries, Inc.

AKO UK Ltd

Solimar Pneumatics

Airmatic Inc.

Jamieson Equipment Co., Inc.

Monitor Technologies LLC

JP Air Tech

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

