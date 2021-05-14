Global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Energy Storage Systems (ESS), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Energy Storage Systems (ESS) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Hitachi
Panasonic
Fluence Energy
Saft Batteries
Eos Energy Storage
Con Edison Solutions
Lockheed Martin Energy
LG Chem
ABB
LSIS
NGK
SMA Solar Technology
General Electric
Primus
BYD
Kokam
Younicos
Samsung SDI
By Type:
Lithium
Lead Acid
NaS
Others
By Application:
Residential
Utility and Commercial
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Lithium
1.2.2 Lead Acid
1.2.3 NaS
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Residential
1.3.2 Utility and Commercial
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis
5.1 China Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis
8.1 India Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….continued
