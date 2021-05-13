Global Autologous Fat Grafting Market to Register a CAGR of 10% from 2021 to 2031

The 21st century has been an era of advancements in cosmetics, where a range of new and advanced procedures are being made available to the public. Among these, preference for non-invasive or minimally-invasive procedures has enthused the population due to their minimal downtime and lower costs. One particular procedure gaining worldwide popularity is autologous fat grafting.

Over the years, disruptive products such as autologous fat grafting have met such customer demands, as autologous fat grafting is a minimally-invasive method. In 2018, the number of people going for augmentation and reconstruction procedures in the U.S. was 6.2 Mn, out of which, the adoption % of autologous fat grafting procedures was 2.2%.

Autologous fat grafting is also preferred for the correction of contour deformities in reconstructed breasts. Increasing prevalence of scar contractures is also expected to drive demand for autologous fat grafting.

The global autologous fat grafting market was valued at around US$ 172 Mn in 2020, and is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 10% through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Integrated fat transfer systems accounted for over 50% of market share in 2020.

Breast augmentation is the most lucrative segment and holds a little less than half of the market share.

North America accounts for over half of the global autologous fat grafting market share, owing to technological advancements and increasing research & development activities in this region.

Hospitals account for over 48% value share, among end users.

The COVID19 pandemic has resulted in a temporary pause of all non-essential and elective procedures. Pharmaceutical manufacturers have been severely impacted, with companies reporting a significant drop in revenue due to supply chain issues.

The market in the U.S., U.K. and Germany to accelerate at around 10% CAGR each through 2031.

The market in China to surge ahead at a CAGR of around 12% over the next ten years.

“Increasing prevalence of scar contractures and growing acceptance of aesthetic cosmetic procedures are expected to drive demand for integrated fat transfer systems over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Strategies of Key Market Players

Key players in the autologous fat grafting industry are focused on introducing new, innovative products to boost their market share.

Alma Lasers (Sisram Medical), in 2019, launched BeautiFill for fat harvesting for autologous fat to restore volume to the face or body. It is the first laser-based procedure.

In 2017, MTF Biologics expanded its portfolio of plastic surgery products with LipoGrafter, which offers physicians a safer and effective method to harvest a patient’s fat and deposit it in areas where there is a need to add volume.

LifeCell Corporation introduced REVOLVE as an advanced adipose system used for the harvesting, aspiration, filtering, and transporting of high-quality autologous adipose tissue for aesthetic body contouring.

