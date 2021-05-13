Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market: Predictive Monitoring Gains Ground Forecast 2018 to 2028

The Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Advancements in monitoring technologies and their growing deployments in NICUs is a key factor enabling faster & easier measurement of myriad physiological parameters in neonates. Current neonatal monitors incorporate several features including ECG recordings, oxygen saturation over time, respiratory rate & air flow, and invasive arterial blood pressure.

Value-based healthcare models have led the development of NICU centers that are well equipped with monitoring & diagnostic devices, coupled with rising number of FDA approvals for these devices. Additionally, gradually increasing awareness on excessive sensory stimuli, discomfort, and procedural pain has been driving the demand for non-obtrusive neonatal monitoring technologies. Demand for neonatal brain monitoring equipment featuring video recording devices will also gain high traction in the near future.

Neonatal Monitoring Equipment: Requirement for Monitoring Complications in Premature Neonates Continues to Drive Sales

Premature birth has prevailed as the major cause of infants’ mortality, which in turn has urged the World Health Organization in devising and implementing a plan of action regarding determination of its adverse health effects on newborn babies. According to WHO, nearly 3.1% of the global disease burden is accounted by premature birth, and this has resulted into approximately 1.3 million newborn mortality cases worldwide. Rate of preterm delivery varies considerably in different countries across the globe, and the WHO relates its prevalence based on high-income nations (9.3%), middle-income nations (11.3%), and low-income nations (11.8%).

The Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Neonatal Monitoring Equipment market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

