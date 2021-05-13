Vocal Biomarker Market: Historical VS Future Outlook

The Vocal Biomarker market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

These vocal biomarkers are deemed to have immense potential in diagnosing disease based on vocal cues. As part of ongoing breakthroughs, a group of researchers from the New York University Langone Medical Center is developing a machine learning-based artificial intelligence (AI) system that would be capable of analyzing various voice characteristics that include rhythm, tone, and pitch from patients.

Remote health monitoring potential of vocal biomarkers is also gaining high interest among researchers worldwide, For example, Beyond Verbal and Mayo Clinic have collaborated for discovering vocal patterns of patients suffering from coronary artery disease. A key concept backing the development is the impact of hardening of arteries on speech production. With advancements in technology, vocal biomarkers will soon be able to diagnose various diseases including certain cancers, Parkinson’s disease, and heart conditions.

Leveraging Product Development to Enhance Collaboration

Product development prevails as an imperative strategy driving collaborating between leading companies and research institutes across various sectors, and healthcare is no exception, Apropos of vocal biomarkers, Beyond Verbal has developed “Beyond mHealth Research Platform”, which aims at collaborating with universities, businesses, hospitals, and research institutes for collectively developing unique vocal biomarkers.

