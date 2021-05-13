Baby Diapers Market: Recycling Efforts of Manufacturers will Regain Consumer Loyalty & Fuel Sales Forecast 2017 to 2026

The Baby Diapers market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The skin of newborn babies is delicate and highly susceptible to rashes and irritation, which has been top concern of parents regarding wellbeing and health of their newborns. This has further fuelled demand for organic and natural baby care products, and baby diapers are no exception. Demand for organic and natural baby diapers can be attributed to absence of artificial preservatives and harmful additives.

A significant trend being witnessed in the global baby diapers market is the surge in R&D investments by leading companies for improving safety and efficacy of baby care products. Several baby diaper manufacturers have been focusing on developing products that are devoid of the fluff pulp. Fluff-less baby diapers are gaining higher momentum on the coattails of their attribute of containing more liquid by rupturing the bond between merged layers for increasing space.

According to a recent Fact.MR report, the global baby diapers market will expand at a steady 5.9% value CAGR between the forecast period 2017 and 2026. Volume sales of baby diapers across the globe are expected to close in on approximately 483,000 million units by 2026-end. Key market participants profiled by the report are Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter and Gamble, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA and others.

