Global Automotive Semiconductors Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automotive Semiconductors market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Automotive Semiconductors market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automotive Semiconductors market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automotive Semiconductors industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Semiconductors Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Semiconductors market covered in Chapter 4:

Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.)

Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Toshiba Corp. (Japan)

ON Semiconductor Corp. (U.S.)

Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Semiconductors market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Semiconductors market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Powertrain

Safety

Body Electronics

Chassis

Telematics & infotainment

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Semiconductors Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

1.5.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Semiconductors Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Powertrain

1.6.3 Safety

1.6.4 Body Electronics

1.6.5 Chassis

1.6.6 Telematics & infotainment

1.7 Automotive Semiconductors Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Semiconductors Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Semiconductors Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Semiconductors Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Semiconductors

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Semiconductors

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Semiconductors Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.)

4.1.1 Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.) Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Semiconductors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.) Automotive Semiconductors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview

4.2 Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan)

4.2.1 Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan) Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Semiconductors Product Profiles, Application and

Specification

4.2.3 Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan) Automotive Semiconductors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan) Business Overview

4.3 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

4.3.1 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Semiconductors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Automotive Semiconductors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Business Overview

4.4 ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan)

4.4.1 ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan) Basic Information

4.4.2 Automotive Semiconductors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan) Automotive Semiconductors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan) Business Overview

4.5 STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

4.5.1 STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland) Basic Information

4.5.2 Automotive Semiconductors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland) Automotive Semiconductors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland) Business Overview

4.6 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

4.6.1 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Basic Information

Continued…

