Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automotive Adhesive Tapes market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Adhesive Tapes Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market covered in Chapter 4:

Avery Dennison Corporation

Henkel

3M

H.B. Fuller

Tesa SE

Jonson Tapes Limited

Adchem Corporation

ABI Tape Products

Nitto Denko Corporation

Lintec

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Adhesive Tapes market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polypropylene

Paper

Cloth

Foam

PVC

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Adhesive Tapes market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Interior

Exterior

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polypropylene

1.5.3 Paper

1.5.4 Cloth

1.5.5 Foam

1.5.6 PVC

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Interior

1.6.3 Exterior

1.7 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Adhesive Tapes Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Adhesive Tapes

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Adhesive Tapes

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Adhesive Tapes Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Avery Dennison Corporation

4.1.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Avery Dennison Corporation Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Avery Dennison Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Henkel

4.2.1 Henkel Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Henkel Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Henkel Business Overview

4.3 3M

4.3.1 3M Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 3M Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 3M Business Overview

4.4 H.B. Fuller

4.4.1 H.B. Fuller Basic Information

4.4.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 H.B. Fuller Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 H.B. Fuller Business Overview

4.5 Tesa SE

4.5.1 Tesa SE Basic Information

4.5.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Tesa SE Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

Continued…

