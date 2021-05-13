Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automotive Adhesive Tapes market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Adhesive Tapes Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market covered in Chapter 4:
Avery Dennison Corporation
Henkel
3M
H.B. Fuller
Tesa SE
Jonson Tapes Limited
Adchem Corporation
ABI Tape Products
Nitto Denko Corporation
Lintec
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Adhesive Tapes market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Polypropylene
Paper
Cloth
Foam
PVC
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Adhesive Tapes market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Interior
Exterior
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Polypropylene
1.5.3 Paper
1.5.4 Cloth
1.5.5 Foam
1.5.6 PVC
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Interior
1.6.3 Exterior
1.7 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Adhesive Tapes Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Adhesive Tapes
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Adhesive Tapes
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Adhesive Tapes Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Avery Dennison Corporation
4.1.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Basic Information
4.1.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Avery Dennison Corporation Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Avery Dennison Corporation Business Overview
4.2 Henkel
4.2.1 Henkel Basic Information
4.2.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Henkel Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Henkel Business Overview
4.3 3M
4.3.1 3M Basic Information
4.3.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 3M Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 3M Business Overview
4.4 H.B. Fuller
4.4.1 H.B. Fuller Basic Information
4.4.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 H.B. Fuller Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 H.B. Fuller Business Overview
4.5 Tesa SE
4.5.1 Tesa SE Basic Information
4.5.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Tesa SE Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)
Continued…
