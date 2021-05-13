Global Automotive E-Axle Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automotive E-Axle market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Automotive E-Axle market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automotive E-Axle market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automotive E-Axle industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive E-Axle Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Automotive E-Axle market covered in Chapter 4:
Continental AG
Melrose Industries PLC
Dana Incorporated
AxleTech
Nidec Corporation
ZF Friedrichshafen
Robert Bosch GmbH
Schaeffler AG
Linamar Corporation
Magna International
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive E-Axle market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Front E-Axle
Rear E-Axle
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive E-Axle market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Automotive E-Axle Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Front E-Axle
1.5.3 Rear E-Axle
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Automotive E-Axle Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Passenger Car
1.6.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.7 Automotive E-Axle Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive E-Axle Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Automotive E-Axle Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Automotive E-Axle Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive E-Axle
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive E-Axle
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive E-Axle Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Continental AG
4.1.1 Continental AG Basic Information
4.1.2 Automotive E-Axle Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Continental AG Automotive E-Axle Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Continental AG Business Overview
4.2 Melrose Industries PLC
4.2.1 Melrose Industries PLC Basic Information
4.2.2 Automotive E-Axle Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Melrose Industries PLC Automotive E-Axle Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Melrose Industries PLC Business Overview
4.3 Dana Incorporated
4.3.1 Dana Incorporated Basic Information
4.3.2 Automotive E-Axle Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Dana Incorporated Automotive E-Axle Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Dana Incorporated Business Overview
4.4 AxleTech
4.4.1 AxleTech Basic Information
4.4.2 Automotive E-Axle Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 AxleTech Automotive E-Axle Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 AxleTech Business Overview
4.5 Nidec Corporation
4.5.1 Nidec Corporation Basic Information
Continued…
