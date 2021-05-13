Global Automotive E-Axle Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automotive E-Axle market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Automotive E-Axle market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automotive E-Axle market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automotive E-Axle industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive E-Axle Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive E-Axle market covered in Chapter 4:

Continental AG

Melrose Industries PLC

Dana Incorporated

AxleTech

Nidec Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler AG

Linamar Corporation

Magna International

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive E-Axle market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Front E-Axle

Rear E-Axle

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive E-Axle market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive E-Axle Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Front E-Axle

1.5.3 Rear E-Axle

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive E-Axle Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger Car

1.6.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.7 Automotive E-Axle Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive E-Axle Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive E-Axle Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive E-Axle Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive E-Axle

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive E-Axle

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive E-Axle Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Continental AG

4.1.1 Continental AG Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive E-Axle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Continental AG Automotive E-Axle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Continental AG Business Overview

4.2 Melrose Industries PLC

4.2.1 Melrose Industries PLC Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive E-Axle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Melrose Industries PLC Automotive E-Axle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Melrose Industries PLC Business Overview

4.3 Dana Incorporated

4.3.1 Dana Incorporated Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive E-Axle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Dana Incorporated Automotive E-Axle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Dana Incorporated Business Overview

4.4 AxleTech

4.4.1 AxleTech Basic Information

4.4.2 Automotive E-Axle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 AxleTech Automotive E-Axle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 AxleTech Business Overview

4.5 Nidec Corporation

4.5.1 Nidec Corporation Basic Information

Continued…

