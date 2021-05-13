Global Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) market covered in Chapter 4:

Arynga

Escrypt Mobile

Blackberry Limited

Autonet Mobile

ATS Advanced Telematic Systems (HERE Technologies)

Red Bend (Harman International Industries)

Continental AG

Excelfore Corporation

Movimento Inc

Airbiquity

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Firmware Over-the-air (FOTA)

Software Over-the-air (SOTA)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Firmware Over-the-air (FOTA)

1.5.3 Software Over-the-air (SOTA)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.6.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.7 Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Arynga

4.1.1 Arynga Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Arynga Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Arynga Business Overview

4.2 Escrypt Mobile

4.2.1 Escrypt Mobile Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Escrypt Mobile Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Escrypt Mobile Business Overview

4.3 Blackberry Limited

4.3.1 Blackberry Limited Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Blackberry Limited Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Blackberry Limited Business Overview

4.4 Autonet Mobile

4.4.1 Autonet Mobile Basic Information

Continued…

