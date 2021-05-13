Global Crankshaft Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Crankshaft market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Crankshaft market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Crankshaft market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Crankshaft industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Crankshaft Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Crankshaft market covered in Chapter 4:
Quimmco
ThyssenKrupp
SCAT Crankshafts
Phoenix Crankshafts
Metalart Corporation
Tianrun Crankshaft
Balu
NSI Crankshaft
TFO
Dongfeng Crankshaft Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Cigüeñales Sanz
Binzhou Head Crankshaft
Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler
Sage
NSSMC (ICI)
Chengdu Pan Asia Crankshaft Manufacturing
Kellogg Crankshaft
Dongan Auto Enging
ELLWOOD Crankshaft Group
Jiangsu Songlin Automobile Parts
Guilin Fuda
Neue Halberg-Guss
Arrow Precision
Ellwood Crankshaft
Yasunaga
Atlas Industries
Aichi Steel
Kakuta Iron Works
Darcast
Yuchai Group
Teksid
CIE Automotive
FEUER Powertrain
Zhejiang Sun Stock
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Crankshaft market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
OEM
Aftermarket
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Crankshaft market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Automotive Industry
Non-Automotive Industry
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Crankshaft Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 OEM
1.5.3 Aftermarket
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Crankshaft Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Automotive Industry
1.6.3 Non-Automotive Industry
1.7 Crankshaft Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Crankshaft Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Crankshaft Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Crankshaft Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Crankshaft
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Crankshaft
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Crankshaft Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Quimmco
4.1.1 Quimmco Basic Information
4.1.2 Crankshaft Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Quimmco Crankshaft Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Quimmco Business Overview
4.2 ThyssenKrupp
4.2.1 ThyssenKrupp Basic Information
4.2.2 Crankshaft Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 ThyssenKrupp Crankshaft Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 ThyssenKrupp Business Overview
4.3 SCAT Crankshafts
4.3.1 SCAT Crankshafts Basic Information
4.3.2 Crankshaft Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 SCAT Crankshafts Crankshaft Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 SCAT Crankshafts Business Overview
4.4 Phoenix Crankshafts
4.4.1 Phoenix Crankshafts Basic Information
4.4.2 Crankshaft Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Phoenix Crankshafts Crankshaft Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Phoenix Crankshafts Business Overview
4.5 Metalart Corporation
4.5.1 Metalart Corporation Basic Information
4.5.2 Crankshaft Product Profiles, Application and Specification
Continued…
