Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security market covered in Chapter 4:
ECA Group
Rafael
ASV Global
Leidos
ST Engineering
Atlas Elektronik
Ocius
Liquid Robotics
Textron Systems
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Unmanned Surface Vehicles for Defense and Security
Unmanned Surface Vehicles in relation to Unmanned Underwater Vehicles
Unmanned Surface Vehicles for Maritime Mines Countermeasures; Anti-Submarine Warfare; Security and other missions
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
National Defense
Safety
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles for Defense and Security
1.5.3 Unmanned Surface Vehicles in relation to Unmanned Underwater Vehicles
1.5.4 Unmanned Surface Vehicles for Maritime Mines Countermeasures; Anti-Submarine Warfare; Security and other missions
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 National Defense
1.6.3 Safety
1.7 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 ECA Group
4.1.1 ECA Group Basic Information
4.1.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 ECA Group Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 ECA Group Business Overview
4.2 Rafael
4.2.1 Rafael Basic Information
4.2.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Rafael Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Rafael Business Overview
4.3 ASV Global
4.3.1 ASV Global Basic Information
4.3.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 ASV Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 ASV Global Business Overview
4.4 Leidos
4.4.1 Leidos Basic Information
4.4.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Leidos Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Leidos Business Overview
4.5 ST Engineering
4.5.1 ST Engineering Basic Information
4.5.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 ST Engineering Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 ST Engineering Business Overview
4.6 Atlas Elektronik
4.6.1 Atlas Elektronik Basic Information
4.6.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Product Profiles, Application and Specification
Continued…
