Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security market covered in Chapter 4:

ECA Group

Rafael

ASV Global

Leidos

ST Engineering

Atlas Elektronik

Ocius

Liquid Robotics

Textron Systems

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Unmanned Surface Vehicles for Defense and Security

Unmanned Surface Vehicles in relation to Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

Unmanned Surface Vehicles for Maritime Mines Countermeasures; Anti-Submarine Warfare; Security and other missions

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

National Defense

Safety

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles for Defense and Security

1.5.3 Unmanned Surface Vehicles in relation to Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

1.5.4 Unmanned Surface Vehicles for Maritime Mines Countermeasures; Anti-Submarine Warfare; Security and other missions

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 National Defense

1.6.3 Safety

1.7 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 ECA Group

4.1.1 ECA Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 ECA Group Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 ECA Group Business Overview

4.2 Rafael

4.2.1 Rafael Basic Information

4.2.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Rafael Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Rafael Business Overview

4.3 ASV Global

4.3.1 ASV Global Basic Information

4.3.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 ASV Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 ASV Global Business Overview

4.4 Leidos

4.4.1 Leidos Basic Information

4.4.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Leidos Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Leidos Business Overview

4.5 ST Engineering

4.5.1 ST Engineering Basic Information

4.5.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 ST Engineering Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 ST Engineering Business Overview

4.6 Atlas Elektronik

4.6.1 Atlas Elektronik Basic Information

4.6.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense & Security Product Profiles, Application and Specification

Continued…

